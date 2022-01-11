National Road Safety Week 2022: Best Road Safety Practices Around the World

In India, road accidents have been one of the dominant causes of deaths and injuries. The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that almost three to five per cent of India’s GDP is invested in road accidents. Considering this data, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to observe National Road Safety Week. The theme for this year’s campaign, observed from January 11–17, 2022, is ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha.’

Here are some of the best road safety practises from around the world. India can definitely take a cue from these changes and introduce some of these steps to cut down on the increasing number of road accidents.

Sweden

Sweden has prioritised safety over speed. To accomplish this objective, this European country has proposed the lowest speed limit of 30 km/h. 1,500 km of “2+1" roads have been built where every lane of traffic takes turns using a middle lane for overtaking. These steps have saved many lives.

Netherlands

Infrastructural measures in the Netherlands have reduced the number of deaths by 30 per cent.

Paris

The mayor of this city has declared that the maximum speed on all streets will be 30 kilometres per hour.

UK

The UK has its own share of stringent laws imposing 100-pound fines when it comes to careless driving. Points are also added to the licence number. The department of transport has brought a proposal to impose a restriction on the speed of motorcycles at 15 mph and 100 pounds. Three penalty points will also be added for overtaking cyclists.

Germany

Germany follows a computerised point system for traffic violations. You could suffer a penalty of three points if your traffic offence poses a threat to safety. Your licence is revoked once you reach the limit of 8 demerit points. You need to pass a strict physical and mental health exam to get your licence back.

Oman

Beware while you are driving in Oman. The Royal Oman Police Department monitors the roads with stationary and hidden speed cameras. Many tough measures have been introduced against those who jump signals. These steps have brought down the number of road accidents.

