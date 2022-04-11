National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: Do's And Don'ts During Pregnancy

National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: Pregnancy is a beautiful phase of every woman’s life. And during this phase, one needs to be extra careful and responsible for the baby. Because it is essential for the baby to grow up in a healthy environment. And that’s why, National Safe Motherhood Day is observed annually on April 11 as a day to raise awareness about providing care during pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal period.

To celebrate National Safe Motherhood Day: read about some do’s and don’ts which one should follow during their pregnancy period.

Do get a lot of sleep

Changing hormone levels, anticipation and anxiety can damage the sleep cycle. But one should always try to take a quick snooze whenever one feeling tired. They should always aim for 7 to 9 hours sleep every day. Do workout

Doing workout regularly helps to combat many issues of pregnancy like insomnia, muscle pain, excessive weight pain, mood problems etc. Do stay hydrated

Hydration helps to prevent preterm labor. It also helps to prevent headaches, dizziness and constipation during pregnancy. One should drink at least eight glasses of fluid every day, mostly water. Do choose food wisely

Do consume more of organic and homemade food, since these food items are rich in minerals and essential vitamins and proteins. Eat a variety of healthy food that is rich in iron, calcium and folate. Do eat meals at small intervals

Small frequent meals at regular intervals, along with an adequate liquid intake, are essential during pregnancy. One should choose foods with antioxidants throughout pregnancy such as dark green spinach, oranges, carrots, red apples, yellow bananas, blueberries etc. Don’t smoke

Don’t smoke during pregnancy period, as the baby may face problems like lower birth weight, learning disabilities etc. Don’t drink alcohol

Alcohol may greatly impact baby’s development. As drinking alcohol during pregnancy can make the baby face a lot of problems like learning disabilities, behaviour problems, lagging patterns in terms of growth and development.

