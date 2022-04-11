National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: Do's and Don'ts for New Moms

National Safe Motherhood Day is observed on the 11th of April every year. The day is marked to raise awareness about antenatal care, skilled care during childbirth and postnatal care for mothers and newborns. The aim is to eradicate maternal mortality and improve maternal and newborn health.

While maternal mortality and infant mortality rates in India have improved over the years, they remain a major health issue. Maternal health is paramount for both the mother and the child and it is important that proper training, access to healthcare services and certain ‘Dos and Don’ts’ and followed to help reduce the risks during pregnancy and increase the chance of a safe and healthy delivery.

Do’s:

Take childbirth classes along with husband/partner.

Take prenatal vitamins even after the birth of the baby.

Have lots of sleep and do workouts.

Take care of mental health, join meditation/yoga classes.

A newborn needs adequate warmth and care. As far as possible, sleep in the same room as the baby.

The temperature of the room in which the baby is kept should be comfortable as fluctuating temperatures can cause problems with colds and allergies.

If the weather is too cold, make the baby wear cotton inners before the woollen clothes as they can make the baby sweat too much.

Don’ts:

Don’t smoke and drink.

Don’t drink a lot of caffeine.

Don’t turn on the light in the middle of the night, unless it is important as proper sleep is very necessary during pregnancy and after delivery.

Do not shield your newborn from light and sound.

Do not use strong, provoking smells like air fresheners, cigarette smoke, incense sticks, or mosquito repellent liquids, as it can result in an allergy or wheezing.

Breastfeed the newborn for at least the first six to seven months and stop consuming alcohol for that period.

Also, ignore animal milk or preservatives and supplements for the baby.

Do not wake up the newborn from sleep. Try to take a nap when the baby is asleep.

Do not get stressed out or exhaust yourself. Take the help of partners and maids for household chores and stay positive.

