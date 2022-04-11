National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: What are the Six Pillars of Safe Motherhood?

National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: Safe Motherhood guarantees that all mothers receive the care they need to be safe and healthy throughout pregnancy and childbirth. So, each year, we celebrate National Safe Motherhood Day, an initiative of the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI) to ensure that pregnant women, new mothers and their families have access to proper prenatal and postnatal care.

In 2003, the Indian government designated the day of Kasturba Gandhi’s birthday, April 11, as National Safe Motherhood Day in response to the proposal of WRAI.

The maternal mortality ratio, a critical indicator of maternal health in India, is estimated to be 103 per 1,00,000 live births, as per the latest report by the Registrar General of India. To further refine new mother and newborn’s health by reducing mortality and morbidity related to pregnancy and childbirth, it is necessary to build a continuum of care that increases access to and use of competent care during pregnancy, birth and the postpartum period.

For that reason, the pregnant woman’s diet should provide for the needs of the growing fetus, maintenance of the mother’s health, physical strength required during labour and successful lactation.

In other words, the mother requires the six basic nutrients: proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals (mainly calcium and iron), and adequate water intake.

Hence, to assure the safety and health of all women during pregnancy and delivery, it is mandatory to empower “safe motherhood".

Six Pillars of Safe Motherhood:

Family Planning

Information and aids to plan the timing, number and spacing of pregnancies. Antenatal Care

For early detection and treatment of complications of pregnancy. Obstetric Care

Provide proper knowledge and equipment to the birth attendants and ensure emergency care for higher risk pregnancies. Postnatal Care

For both mother and her baby. Includes lactation assistance, FP services and management of complications of delivery. Post-abortion Care

Management of complications and FP consultation. STD/HIV Control

Voluntary Counselling and Testing (VCT), prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT).

