National Science Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Why 28 February is Celebrated as Science Day?

NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY 2022: Science and technology play an important role in the development of a nation. Over decades, India has had many scientists who children look up to as role models. These scientists, with their discoveries, have made India a renowned nation. Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, also known as CV Raman, is one such prominent figure in science and technology. National Science Day, observed on February 28, marks the discovery of the Raman Effect, in the year 1928. Read to know more about this day.

National Science Day: History and Significance

In the year 1928, CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect or Raman Scattering which defines the inelastic scattering of photons by the matter which means there is an exchange of energy and change in light’s direction. In 1930, the scientist won a Noble Prize for his discovery. To celebrate the victory, in 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Central Government to mark February 28 as the National Science Day (NSD). Since then, National Science Day is celebrated on February 28.

Across the country, people celebrate this day by arranging events, science fairs, quiz competitions, Science model exhibitions and speech competitions.

The significance of observing this day is to spread a message about the importance of science amongst the youth and tell them how science is used in our daily lives. It is also observed to display activities, efforts and achievements in the field of science and discuss development in the field of science.

National Science Day 2022: Theme

The theme for NSD 2022 is Integrated Approach in science and technology for Sustainable Future. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launched this theme, highlighting a fold integrated approach for science and technology for a sustainable future.

The four-fold approach would consist of scientific departments which can work on a theme-based approach, extended scientific approach in engineering and medical.

