National Science Day 2022: Interesting Facts about Nobel Laureate CV Raman

NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY 2022: February 28 marks the discovery of the Raman Effect, which was a huge achievement by India in the field of Science and Technology back in the 1920s. Dr Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman or CV Raman, a scientist of Indian origin, won a Nobel Prize in 1930 for his Raman Effect discovery in 1928. Dr CV Raman is looked up to as a great physicist and scientist, who began his career as an accountant.

Here are some mind-blowing facts about the Nobel Laureate:

1. Dr CV Raman began his career as an Assistant Accountant General at the Indian Finance Service in Kolkata, at the age of 18.

2. Although he worked as a scientist, his heart remained in science. In leading journals like ‘Nature’ and ‘Physics’, he researched at IACS and published papers too.

3. At the age of 11 years, he passed the matriculation and passed the Intermediate-level exam, two years later. He joined the Presidency College in 1902.

4. He earned a first rank and Gold medal in Physics in 1904, when he graduated.

5. In 1917, he left his government job and joined the Palit Chair of Physics at Calcutta University.

6. While teaching at the university, he was conducting research in Cultivation of Science in Calcutta. He was carrying out the experiments of Scattering of lights.

7. For his discovery in 1928, Dr Raman became the first Indian, Asian and Non-white person to win a Nobel Prize in the field ofScienceand Technology.

8. A year later, he won the knight bachelor award and became a Fellow of the Royal Society.

9. Dr Raman became the first Indian Director of IISc in Bangalore in 1933. He was the director there till 1937 and the Head of the Physics department till 1948.

10. Apart from science, Dr Raman was also keen on learning how to play musical instruments. He is said to be the first person to study mridangam and tabla.

11. After India’s Independence in 1947, Dr Raman became the first National Professor of the country.

