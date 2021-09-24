National Service Scheme Day 2021: History, Significance, Inspirational Quotes and Motto of NSS

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports oversees the National Service Scheme, which is a public service programme. Every year on September 24, India celebrates National Service Scheme Day (NSS Day). During Mahatma Gandhi’s Centenary Year (1969), on September 24, the National Service Scheme (NSS) was inaugurated, including 40,000 student volunteers from 37 institutions.

The scheme has expanded to have over 3.8 million student volunteers dispersed among 198 universities and 41 (+2) Councils, as well as being adopted in 16,659 academic institutions by March 2018.

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Following the independence, the University Grants Commission (UGC), led by S Radhakrishnan, advocated the implementation of voluntary national service in academic institutions. The government stressed the need for Indian students to perform social and labor duty for a year in 1952.

In a letter to all chief ministers in 1958, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru examined the concept of social work as a requirement for graduation. He also directed the Ministry of Education to develop a competent plan.

The NSS’s insignia is inspired by the world-famous Konark Sun Temple’s massive Rath Wheel. The wheel represents life’s journey across time and space. The wheel’s eight bars reflect the 24 hours of the day. The red colour suggests that the volunteer is full of youthful blood who is vibrant, active, enthusiastic, and upbeat. The navy blue colour represents the universe, of which the NSS is a little part.

MOTTO OF NSS

The NSS motto “Not Me but You" represents the spirit of democratic living and emphasizes the need for selfless service. NSS teaches students to appreciate other people’s points of view and to be considerate to other beings. The ideology of the NSS is perfectly exemplified in this slogan, which emphasizes on the concept that everyone’s welfare is highly reliant on the welfare of society.

INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others—Mahatma Gandhi

I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy—Rabindranath Tagore

When faith replaces doubt when selfless service eliminates selfish striving, the power of God brings to pass his purposes—Thomas S. Monson

