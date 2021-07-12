National Simplicity Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know About Henry David Thoreau

Just like every year, here is yet another moment to reflect on a back-to-basics approach to living. The moment of reflection is due on National Simplicity Day on July 12, which is celebrated worldwide in the honour of the birth anniversary of Henry David Thoreau who swore by the principles of simple living during his life time. Thoreau lived a simple life in a natural environment away from the complications of hectic life.

Henry David Thoreau was born on this day in 1817, in Concord, Massachusetts, US. He was an American author, an environmentalist, philosopher, naturalist, poet, historian, surveyor and a transcendentalist who has been known for his masterpiece ‘Walden’, which is an outcome of his famous two years stay at Walden Pond in 1845.

The book is a reflection of his stay in isolation in the woods away from the hustle and bustle of life which went on to prove the author’s experiment that human beings can stay alone in the wilderness without the need for technologies and trappings of modern life.

National Simplicity Day: History & Significance

National Simplicity Day recognises the life works of Henry David Thoreau who encouraged the life of simple living and doing away with the complications of life that buckle us down.

This day came into existence out of the need to declutter our life from stress and make it simpler and meaningful. The day emphasises the need to free ourselves from the clutches of technology and devote more time to ourselves so that we could connect with ourselves in a much better way.

In his book, ‘Walden’, Thoreau says, “Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand; instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your accounts on your thumb nail.”

In another quote, the author of Walden said: “As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler".

On Henry David Thoreau’s Day, we would only recommend life in his words: Don’t complicate your life with unnecessary stress. Live simple, satisfied, happy and for a purpose. Winnow out the important things in life you need to focus on and get rid yourself of the rest. Lastly, resist yourself from impulsive and unnecessary buying!

