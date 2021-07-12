National Simplicity Day 2021: Images, Messages and Inspirational Quotes by Henry David Thoreau to Share

On July 12, National Simplicity Day is observed to commemorate Henry David Thoreau, an author, poet, and philosopher. Thoreau offered ways for individuals to tap within themselves and be happier via a less busy lifestyle in his book “Walden" (1854) and other publications. He urged people to live simply by getting rid of superfluous possessions.

National Simplicity Day arose from a desire to be free of the world’s complexity and to enable us to simply be simple. This day focuses on disconnecting from technology and unneeded stress in order to embrace life as it is and not to complicate things.

Following are the quotes by Henry David Thoreau that will help you ease your stress and help you calm down:

“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to face only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”

“It is what a man thinks of himself that really determines his fate.”

“A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone.”

“There is no more fatal blunderer than he who consumes the greater part of his life getting his living.”

“As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler; solitude will not be solitude, poverty will not be poverty, nor weakness.”

“If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however, measured or far away.”

“Every creature is better alive than dead, men and moose and pine trees, and he who understands it right will rather preserve its life than destroy it.”

“Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me the truth.”

“What lies behind us and what lies ahead of us are tiny matters compared to what lives within us.”

“Books are the treasured wealth of the world and the fit inheritance of generations and nations.”

“Do not be too moral. You may cheat yourself out of much life. Aim above morality. Be not simply good, be good for something”.

“Our life is frittered away by detail. Simplify, simplify.”

“As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler”.

