National Startup Day 2023: Quotes and Wishes to Share for a New Business

NATIONAL STARTUP DAY 2023: While interacting with over 150 startups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year announced the commemoration of National Startup Day on January 16, every year. As the backbone of the country and its economy, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has marked an entire week as National Startup Week from January 10 to 16.

It is dedicated to bringing awareness toward the growing business sector as well as to equipping the younger generation towards making entrepreneurship their primary career option. This year marks the second commemoration of the day.

To celebrate National Startup Day, here are some quotes and wishes you can share with the leaders of tomorrow:

Quotes

“Chase the vision, not the money; the money will end up following you.” – Tony Hsieh, Ex- Zappos CEO “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.” – Steve Jobs, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Apple “Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once.” – Drew Houston, Dropbox Co-Founder and CEO “Any time is a good time to start a company.” – Ron Conway, Noted Startup Investor, SV Angel “I knew that if I failed I wouldn’t regret that, but I knew the one thing I might regret is not trying.” – Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.” – Bill Gates, Microsoft Founder, and former CEO “I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary.” – Elon Musk, Founder, CEO, and the lead designer of SpaceX “If Plan A doesn’t work, the alphabet has 25 more letters.” – Claire Cook, Author “A small business is an amazing way to serve and leave an impact on the world you live in.” – Nicole Snow, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author “A big business starts small.” – Richard Branson, English business magnate, investor, author, and philanthropist

Wishes To Share

On this National Startup Day best wishes for your new business. May this business grow and bring success to your life. Congratulation and good luck with your new startup on this National Startup Day. Wishing you all the success with your new venture. This National Startup Day, I want to let you know that you have all the qualities to become a great business person. I have only good wishes for you as you’re all set to enter a new world of success! People like you who are honest and hard working can really change the wicked business practice of today’s world. I wish you all the best for your new venture! Work hard to earn money and be honest to earn people’s respect. These are the two qualities that will take you to the top. Good luck with your new business! Your new business venture is a bold step toward your dream. I admire you for that. Wishing you more power and passion to reach your goals this National Startup Day. Sending my best wishes for your new business. I hope this business gets you a lot of success and fortune. On this National Startup Day, good luck to you as you move on to the next stage in your life without a doubt. You will continue to have success in all areas! I’ve always believed you were meant for greatness. Good luck with your new business. The journey you start today has lots of opportunities and lots of risks, but as long as you keep your faith in yourself, nothing can stop you from going ahead. Push your limitation always and give your best. On this National Startup Day, I want to wish you all the good luck in the world.

