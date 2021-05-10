National Technology Day 2021: Date, Theme, History and Significance

National Technology Day in India is celebrated every year on May 11 to commemorate the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology. On May 11, the country will be observing its 30th National Technology Day, as the day acts as a reminder of the sub continent’s technological advancements.

It was on this day in 1998 when India had its breakthrough moment when it successfully test-fired the Shakti-I nuclear missile at Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. The operation was led by late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. In the following days, the country successfully carried out a couple more nuclear tests under the Operation Shakti initiative. After these tests, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state, becoming the sixth country to join the elite ‘nuclear club’ of nations.

Other than the nuclear tests, India on the same day (May 11) tested its first indigenous aircraft ‘Hansa-3’ designed by National Aerospace Laboratory which took flight in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The light two-seater aircraft was built to serve pilot training, surveillance, and other reconnaissance purposes.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also added to the day by successfully completing the test firing India’s Surface-to-Air Trishul missile. After its successful testing the missile was added to the Indian Army and Airforce and came as a part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme of India. With all these technological advancements being accomplished on the same day, the Government of India, officially declared May 11 as National Technology Day.

Every year since 1999, the Ministry of Science and Technology, Technology Development Board (TDB) commemorates the day On this day, various seminars and workshops are organised by TDB and the companies whose technologies have been supported by the board. The theme of this year’s National Technology Day is “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future".

