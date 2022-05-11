National Technology Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY 2022: In order to honour the endless contributions of everyone related to the field of science and technology, May 11 is celebrated as the National Technology Day in India. Not only scientists, this day and its meaning celebrates everyone from researchers to engineers. The celebration of the day is in order to present and showcase the advancements made in the field of technology and science by the country’s citizens.

One of the most successful and celebrated scientists born on Indian soil is Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam who pushed the country and the countrymen towards pursuing science. He believed that science is one of the most powerful means that can be used for the advancement of one’s life.

His tenure as the President of India from 2002 to 2007 took India to a new level in the matters of science and technology. His philosophy is inspiring and he has given the countrymen some quotes that continue to inspire millions not only in India but across the globe as well.

Here are some of the quotes by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam that one can take inspiration from.

1. “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

2. “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."

3. “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

4. “If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning".

5. “Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently”

6. “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."

7. “All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."

