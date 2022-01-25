National Tourism Day 2022: India is a diverse country having a rich cultural and mythological heritage. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the country has jaw-dropping scenic sites to visit and mouth-watering dishes to try. Every tourist site holds in it the tales of history or mythology, making them even more special. In India, tourism is one of the largest income-grossing industries and plays an important role in the country’s economy.

National Tourism Day: History

In 1958, the government realised the importance of tourism traffic coming towards India and they created a separate department of tourism. The aim of creating the department was to preserve our national heritage and to look after the tourist destinations for keeping their beauty intact while making them tourist-friendly.

India also attracts a lot of foreign tourists every year. People from around the world come and stay in ‘Incredible India’ for months exploring its scenic beauty. Keeping the culture alive, and promoting tourism, we celebrate National Tourism Day on January 25. Every year, a different theme is given to the day. The day is significant as it creates awareness about the importance of tourism and its economic aspects.

The tourism industry has been hit drastically in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The states which are highly dependent on tourism like Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, and the North Eastern States suffered huge losses. In 2021, the theme of National Tourism Day was ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ encouraging Indians to travel to India and explore its beauty. The celebrations were held virtually through seminars amid COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, the day will be celebrated in Andhra Pradesh on the theme ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav’. The Government of India started the campaign ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav’ to mark India’s 75th Independence Day. India has many historical sites which narrate the story of sacrifice, bloodshed, patriotism, and freedom. This year, let us all hope that the pandemic ends and we can visit these magnificent places safely to relive history.

