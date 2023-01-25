NATIONAL TOURISM DAY: Every year, the nation celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25. The day is marked with a motive to appreciate our country’s beauty and spread awareness about tourism and its impact on the Indian economy. Known as a diverse nation, India has a remarkable position because of its magnificent places and world-famous tourist destinations.

Our country boasts exquisite snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, rich cultural heritages, and even calming sea beaches, making India one of the most preferred countries all around the world, to plan for holiday trips.

The subcontinent has several regions with vast beaches and glistening sands, adventurous peaks and magnificent flora and fauna. One such region is Karnataka, its geography and landscape serve as an ideal destination for enthralling tourists and travellers. Karnataka is home to various dense forests, scenic beaches, waterfalls, coffee and tea plantation farms, ancient monuments and temples that attract visitors from far and beyond.

Following is the list of popular tourist destinations one can explore in Karnataka.

Coorg

Coorg is one of the pristine, less crowded hill stations that has natural and lush greenery. It is an ideal summer getaway destination. Coorg is bestowed with aromatic tea and coffee plantations, breathtaking waterfalls and stunning views. Here, tourists have plenty of options for trekking and camping along the riversides and mountain scenic paths.

Gokarna

One of the most peaceful and go-to places for tourists, Gokarna is a small and less populated town situated in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. The place is lured with its enthralling beaches and pious temples. One must visit the famous Mahabaleshwara temple when here. You can also visit Kudle and Om beaches, to enjoy the thrilling water sports activities.

Hampi

Declared as one of the world’s heritage sites by UNESCO, Hampi is situated on the banks of Tungabhadra. You can explore the old ruins of the Vijayanagar Empire here. Surrounded by 500 ancient monuments and temples, Hampi is a historical delight for travellers.

Nandi Hills

Located near Bengaluru, Nandi Hills offers some magnificent views from the hilltop. The best attraction is the cool and foggy weather here. Nandi Hills is around 2 hours away from Bengaluru.

Chikmagalur

The place offers plenty of exciting things to do. The various attraction spots in Chikmagalur are- Kudremukh wildlife sanctuary, Hebbe falls, the picturesque Baba Budan Giri mountains and many more. You can go for a safari ride to the Tiger reserve at Bhadra sanctuary or have fun doing adventurous water sports, kayaking in Chikmagalur lake.

