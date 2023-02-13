National Women’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Share

NATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS: National Women’s Day is celebrated on February 13, every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. Referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879. The world recognises Sarojini Naidu for her literary accomplishments.

She has written several poetries on subjects including tragedy, romance, and patriotism. However, the legend was also known as a brave freedom fighter. Sarojini Naidu was the first female governor of the United Provinces, which is the modern-day state of Uttar Pradesh. Due to her political and academic prowess, she was chosen in 1925 to lead the Indian National Congress.

Today, we celebrate National Women’s Day on Sarojini Naidu’s birthday to honour the social, cultural, political, and economic accomplishments of Indian women.

Here are a few wishes and quotes to celebrate this National Women’s Day:

1. “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." –Hillary Clinton

2. “The best protection any woman can have is courage." –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

3. “A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself." –Loretta Young

National Women’s Day 2023: Wishes

1. A woman is much more than just a person. She has the ability to create a life, to cope with so much pain, and to always emerge as the strongest person in every room. National Women’s Day best regards!

2. Happy Woman’s Day to all the strong, intelligent, talented, and simply wonderful women in the world! Never forget how much you are loved and appreciated.

3. Flowers and chocolate cannot replace the power of words of love. Every woman in our lives is unique and beautiful in her own way. Remember to appreciate her every day, not just on Woman’s Day.

4. Go out there, break free, live life, spread laughter, and be the change you’ve always wanted to see! National Women’s Day.

5. A woman personifies grace, elegance, beauty, and compassion. Happy Women’s Day.

7. Today we commemorate the most incredible thing God has ever created. They say it’s a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be complete without a woman or a girl. Let us not lose sight of that this National Women’s Day.

