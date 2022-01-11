National Youth Day 2022: Date, History, and Why is Rashtriya Yuva Diwas Celebrated on Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary?

National Youth Day 2022: “Man is born to conquer nature and not to follow it” - this quote by philosopher Swami Vivekananda still reverberates in the ears of every individual who wishes to overcome any difficulty with their fearless attitude. Swami Vivekananda’s life and teachings have encouraged millions across the world.

In 1985, the Government of India declared Swami Vivekananda’s birthday – January 12 - as National Youth Day in honour of the great philosopher and monk. Since 1985, this day is celebrated as National Youth Day all over India.

As we observe National Youth day on Swami Vivekananda’s 159th birth anniversary, let’s remember him and his teachings that changed our lives for good:

Swami Vivekananda was born Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, West Bengal. He was always inclined towards spirituality. He practised meditation from a very early age and also joined the Brahmo Samaj movement for a certain period. One of the greatest patriots, he was also credited for introducing Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the western world.

Although he was devastated by the demise of his father, Shri Ramakrishna, he embarked on a long journey to explore and discover every part of India.

A true Karma Yogi, he had full faith in the youth of this country. He had a very strong belief that youth can transform the fate of India through their hard work, dedication and spiritual power.

His message to the youth was, “What I want is muscles of iron and nerves of steel, inside which dwells a mind of the same material as that of which the thunderbolt is made.” Through messages like this, he wished to instil basic values into the youth.

Confident Personality

He always inspired the youth to have a confident attitude. The reason behind it - people are always fearful of the challenges presented by life when they don’t have confidence in themselves.

Optimistic attitude

Swami Vivekananda had believed that anything which makes us weak spiritually, physically or mentally should be rejected like poison. Weak thoughts should be replaced with optimism with the help of yoga and meditation.

