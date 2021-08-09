Natural Room Fresheners To Eliminate Odour And Make Your Home Smell Divine

Air fresheners seem to be the best and easiest way to mask bad odours at home or office. While they are an easy way out, artificial air fresheners can end up doing harm to your health. The best solution to avoid breathing problems and nasal infection is to use all-natural air fresheners. These are as effective as the artificial air fresheners in making your home smell nice. Let’s look at some easy DIY fragrance formulas.

Lemon Basil Room Spray

For a lemon basil room spray, the first step is to boil 3/4 cup water in a container and pour it into a measuring cup. Add 4 tablespoons of dried basil for a few minutes. To remove the herbs, carefully transfer the mixture into the bottle through the filter, then discard the filter. Add 1 tablespoon vodka, 3/4 cup distilled water and 5 drops of lemon essential oil to the bottle. After putting all the ingredients in the bottle, attach the bottle top and shake to combine the mixture. Spray the mix around the room as needed.

Reed Diffuser

In a small glass container, add 1 teaspoon of any essential oil of your choice and fill the rest with baby oil. Place rattan diffuser sticks inside the container and lightly blend the mixture. Set your reed diffuser on a table to fill your home with fragrance.

Linen Spray

This linen spray can be handy for clothes, towels, bedding, and fabric-covered furniture. First, pour 1 tablespoon vodka in a measuring cup, then pour into a reusable spray bottle. Add 35 drops of essential oil then fill the rest of the bottle with distilled water. Attach the lid, and shake to mix well. Spray it on your linens as needed to keep them smelling fresh.

