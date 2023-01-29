Natural stone can add a distinctive flair to a home through its unique patterns, colors, and textures. It can be used as a decorative element on floors, walls, countertops, and fireplaces. It is a durable and long-lasting material that can increase the value of a home. Additionally, natural stone can be used in both indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing for a cohesive design aesthetic throughout the entire home.

Versatile natural stone can transform any space with its earthy appeal. By definition, these stones are usually quarried from the earth and are used as building materials and for decorative enhancements. Some examples include Granite, Marble, Limestone, Travertine, Slate, Quartzite, Sandstone, Adoquin and Onyx.

“Natural stones can be patterned, translucent, earthy or elegant, depending on their typology. They double as a decorative element that infuses luxury into the home’s décor. Stones that are sourced naturally exude organic warmth, texture and fluidity – establishing an indoor-outdoor connection,” says Sarabjit Singh, Founder and Architectural Designer, Villa Ortiga.

Natural stones offer unique ways to distinguish and personalise the interior design and add chic elements to home decorating. “Natural stones bring their strength, durability, practicality and versatility into modern interior design, spicing up living spaces with various attractive colours, patterns and textures,” opines Rajesh Bhandari, Director, A-Class Marble.

Here’s a look at how natural stones add a distinctive flair to your home:

Aesthetics

It’s by far the most luxurious and glamorous material in the world and has adorned walls and floors, adding to grace and grandeur for centuries. “One can use marble or granite on walls as an accent feature to bring in opulence or limestone or sandstone with an earthy finish and keep the decor grounded,” adds Singh.

Durability

These stones are made naturally, have undergone years of decay, pressure, etc., and are thus less susceptible to damage than other materials. They don’t require much maintenance, repairs or redoing, and their polish holds for years to come. On the whole, natural stone offers unmatched durability.

Textures

The tactile and textural quality of natural stone adds depth to any design. “Textured natural stone is also great as a flooring material with its anti-slip quality. Available in a myriad of textural patterns, natural stones are also available in multiple colour options,” explains Singh.

Environmentally-friendly

Research has proved that sustainable stone quarrying is less harmful than factory-produced finishes. Also, considering that natural stone is more durable, it adds to sustainability. Furthermore, the earthy finishes of these stones also highlight a timeless quality and make them environmentally sensitive.

Functionality

The versatile natural stone lends itself to many spaces within the home and thus enhances functionality. For example, leftover marble from the flooring can be used in counters or shelves. Similarly, the textured stone is suitable for outdoor or wet spaces such as the bathroom. One can add them to the facade to draw visual interest or even as furniture. “Be it for an opulent interior or keep the design scheme minimalist – natural stone can seamlessly add to the aesthetics of various interior spaces,” feels Singh.

Storage

Consider using natural stones like granite and marble for shelves and open storage. “Floating shelves made from stone are functional and easy to maintain; they also add aesthetic value to spaces. Like rows of stone shelves in the kitchen create a sense of space and openness and easy accessibility for the user,” adds Bhandari.

Flooring

Granite, marble, and travertine are some of the widely used natural stones for flooring. That is due to their inherent strength and durability, requiring minimum maintenance. “In addition, natural materials create a welcoming atmosphere in the home and exude an earthy vibe. New technologies allow the transformation of natural stone slabs into pieces of modern art which are functional and stylish, stretching the horizons of interior decor and design,” feels Bhandari.

