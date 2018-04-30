Natural Sun-Kissed Glow, Bright, Matte Lip: Laura Mercier brings the Colors of Cuba to Summer Makeup

Beauty brand Laura Mercier presents a new makeup collection for summer 2018, drawing inspiration from the uplifting energy of Cuba. The result is a collection of earthy, matte bronzing shades for a naturally sun-kissed glow, matched with bold, bright lips.The vibrancy and energy of Cuba bring sun, warmth and eye-catching colors to the new "Viva Cuba Color Collection" from Laura Mercier, which draws on music and motifs inspired by Cuban street art.In recent seasons, makeup has been all about natural but subtly perfected skin. The idea is to achieve a subtle, fresh-back-from-the-beach glow, with light, discreet color and highlights. For this, Laura Mercier has "Matte Bronzing Powder," a weightless powder for a light, silky and natural-looking wash of color. It's available in two shades -- Soleil 1 and Soleil 2 -- to suit different skin tones ($38).For added glow, "Liquid Face Illuminator" is a sheer light-reflecting formula that brings subtle highlights to the face. This limited-edition highlighter also comes in two shades -- Addiction and Seduction ($38).Cuba is also synonymous with flamboyant colors. For a bright pop of color, the collection features "Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick." Enriched with mattifying powders, this lipstick packs a punch with its intense hues, bringing an electric touch to summer looks. It's available in three limited-edition shades of coral ("Chicas"), shocking pink ("Havana") and burgundy ("Amor") ($28).