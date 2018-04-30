English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Natural Sun-Kissed Glow, Bright, Matte Lip: Laura Mercier brings the Colors of Cuba to Summer Makeup
In recent seasons, makeup has been all about natural but subtly perfected skin.
(Photo: Laura Mercier/ Instagram)
Beauty brand Laura Mercier presents a new makeup collection for summer 2018, drawing inspiration from the uplifting energy of Cuba. The result is a collection of earthy, matte bronzing shades for a naturally sun-kissed glow, matched with bold, bright lips.
The vibrancy and energy of Cuba bring sun, warmth and eye-catching colors to the new "Viva Cuba Color Collection" from Laura Mercier, which draws on music and motifs inspired by Cuban street art.
A naturally sun-kissed glow
In recent seasons, makeup has been all about natural but subtly perfected skin. The idea is to achieve a subtle, fresh-back-from-the-beach glow, with light, discreet color and highlights. For this, Laura Mercier has "Matte Bronzing Powder," a weightless powder for a light, silky and natural-looking wash of color. It's available in two shades -- Soleil 1 and Soleil 2 -- to suit different skin tones ($38).
For added glow, "Liquid Face Illuminator" is a sheer light-reflecting formula that brings subtle highlights to the face. This limited-edition highlighter also comes in two shades -- Addiction and Seduction ($38).
A bright, matte lip
Cuba is also synonymous with flamboyant colors. For a bright pop of color, the collection features "Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick." Enriched with mattifying powders, this lipstick packs a punch with its intense hues, bringing an electric touch to summer looks. It's available in three limited-edition shades of coral ("Chicas"), shocking pink ("Havana") and burgundy ("Amor") ($28).
