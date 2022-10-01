Natural Ways To Maintain Healthy Cholesterol Level

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is produced by the liver. When there is too much of it in your blood, it means that you have high cholesterol. It is primarily caused by the consumption of fatty foods, lack of physical activity, being overweight, smoking, and consuming alcohol. High Cholesterol can be heredity as well. It can only be detected via a blood test as it has no symptoms. However, not doing anything to maintain cholesterol levels can lead to adverse effects like your arteries getting clogged. It can further increase the risk of developing heart issues or having a stroke. But by making a few lifestyle changes, you can maintain a healthy cholesterol level

Consume more soluble fibre:

According to Medical News Today, consuming foods that are abundant in fibre is excellent for maintaining healthy blood cholesterol levels. Soluble fibre absorbs water to form a thick, gel-like paste in the intestines. Following this, the gel aids in trapping the fats so the body cannot absorb them. Also, it supports intestinal health. Soluble fibre can therefore aid in lowering LDL (Low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels.

Workout regularly:

Regular workouts can do wonders for your body. A study published in the USA’s National Library of Medicine traced the effects of regular workouts on cholesterol levels. It showed that the sample size of 425 senior citizens who took up work out, showed a decrease in blood pressure as well as blood sugar levels. Additionally, there was a spike in their HDL (High-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels, which is good cholesterol and has the potential to lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Drink water:

Keeping yourself hydrated is extremely important for a healthy liver, which is responsible for producing good cholesterol. A study conducted by the National Library of Medicine demonstrates that hydration has a positive impact on HDL cholesterol concentrations in the body.

