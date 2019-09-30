Navratri 2019: Nine Colours Of The Festival and Their Significance
Each day of Navratri (Nine in total) has a specific colour to itself, and are considered auspicious to be worn on that day.
(Image: Representative Image/PTI)
The festive season in India with Navratri which kick-started from September 29. While in the Western and North of India celebrate, it is called Navratri (nine nights), the Eastern India calls it Durga Puja. Everyone worships Maa Durga with different rituals and customs.
Celebrated over a period of nine days, Navratri is observed to worship the nine avatars or forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Khushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.
Each day of Navratri has an auspicious but different colour, which is specific to that day. Here’s a look at what colour should be worn on which day:
First Day or Padwa: On the first day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Shailputri. On this day, one should wear bright and vibrant Orange, which signifies energy and happiness.
Second Day or Dwitiya: Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. It is said that one should wear white on this day, as it is a symbol of peace and purity.
Third Day or Tritiya: The third avatar of Maa Durga, Maa Chandraghanta isworshipped on the third day. Red is the colour for the day as it signifies beauty and fearlessness.
Fourth Day or Chaturthi: The fourth day of Navratri is marked to worship Maa Khushmanda. It is said that one should wear royal blue on this day, as it is considered good for health and wealth.
Fifth Day or Panchami: As Goddess Skandamata, mother of Lord Kartikeya, is worshipped on the fifth day, one should wear yellow. The colour stands for happiness and brightness.
Sixth Day or Shashthi: On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Kaalratri. This is also the day when Durga Puja starts. The colour for the day is green, which signifies new beginnings and growth.
Seventh Day or Saptami: The seventh day of Navratri is for the worship of Maa Katyayani. On this day, one should wear grey, as it stands for strength of transforming.
Eighth Day or Ashtami: Maa Mahagauri is worshiped on the eighth day of Navratri. It is said that one should wear purple on this day, as it is a symbol of power of intellect and peace.
Ninth Day or Mahanavmi: The ninth and last avatar of Maa Durga, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day. Peacock Green is the colour for the day it is believe to fulfill the desires of devotees.
