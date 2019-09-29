Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Navratri 2019: Sabudana Khichdi or Kuttu Ka Dosa, Which Vrat-special Delicacy is Your Favourite?

As Navaratri begins, so does the fasting and looking out for the special vrat ka khana and that we all wait for. Pick your favourite from the list below.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 29, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Navratri 2019: Sabudana Khichdi or Kuttu Ka Dosa, Which Vrat-special Delicacy is Your Favourite?
Image for representation.

Navratri 2019 is here, and it is time for festivities to begin. A special time for all the Hindus around the world, Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga.

During these nine auspicious days, devotees seek blessings and pray to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Navdurga. One of the important practices during this period is to keep the ritualistic fasts, where one eats only sattvik food. During this period, devotees do not consume non-vegetarian foods, eggs, regular salt and alcohol.

If you are also observing fast these Navratri, here are a few delicious options for vrat ka khana, which you can choose from.

1. Sabudana Khichdi: Sabudana or sago is one of the key foods during fasts. Sabudana is full of starch or carbohydrates and gives you energy to stay hungry throughout the day. Sabudana khichdi is made with sabudana, peanuts and mild spices (vrat special). You could also opt for sabudana kheer or sabudana vada.

2. Kuttu Ka Dosa: While having grains like wheat or maize is not acceptable during fasts, one can consume kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour). It can either be used to make chapatis or puris, or you can make crispy dosa out of it, with a potato filling. Serve it hot with mint and coconut chutney.

3. Vratwale Chawal Ka Dhokla: Vratwale chawal, also known as samwat ke chawal, can be used to make delicious recipes. One can make khichdi from samwat ke chawal or can use it to prepare steamed dhokla. It can be made tasty with whole red chillies, cumin, ghee and curry leaves.

4. Roasted Makhana or Peanuts: At times during the fast, one need a light food, as observing fasts for so many days makes you lose appetite. One can roast makhanas or fox nuts, along with peanuts, and add some rock salt and pepper to it. You can also use makhana to make kheer.

5. Fruit Chaat: One of the safest options to have during observing fasts is fruit, also known as falahar. One can prepare a fruit chaat, using apples, pomegranate, banana, oranges and add some rock salt to it.

