Navratri 2020: Check Day-wise Navratri Schedule and Puja Timings

Navratri 2020 will begin from October 17 and will go on till October 25. Vijayadashami falls on October 25 and 26. The nine-day festival is celebrated in various parts of India and devotees pray to the different forms of Goddess Durga. The post-monsoon autumn festival is hence widely called Durga Puja.

The Ghatasthapana will be on Day 1, that is, on October 17. Goddess Shailputri will be worshipped by devotees on this day.

· Ashwina Ghatasthapana - October 17, 2020 (Saturday)

· Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:23 AM to 10:12 AM

· Duration of Muhurat - 03 Hours 49 Minutes

· Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM

· Duration of Muhurat - 46 Mins

· Pratipada Tithi Begins at 01:00 AM

· Pratipada Tithi Ends at 09:08 PM

· Chitra Nakshatra Begins at 02:58 PM on Oct 16, 2020 (Friday)

· Chitra Nakshatra Ends at 11:52 AM on Oct 17, 2020 (Saturday)

Check out the complete day-wise schedule of Navratri 2020:

Day 1 (October 17, Saturday) - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

Day 2 (October 18, Sunday) - Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3 (October 19, Monday) - Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4 (October 20, Tuesday) - Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

Day 5 (October 21, Wednesday) - Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

Day 6 (October 22, Thursday) - Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

Day 7 (October 23, Friday) - Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

Day 8 (October 24, Saturday) - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

Sandhi Puja begins at 06:34 AM. The Puja ends at 07:22 AM.

Day 9 (October 25, Sunday) - Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

Day 10 (October 26, Monday) – Dashami and Durga Visarjan

Vijay Dashami or Dussehra celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over the demon King Ravana. It is symbolised as a victory of good over evil.