Navratri 2020 Festive Looks: Slay the Stay at Home Fashion

The excitement of the Navratri festival in the air as the people are gearing up for the celebration. However, there is going to be a big difference in way of celebrating the arrival of Goddess Durga this year.

People are excited to fashion with the vibrant clothing during the festival. But ethnic wear or fusion with a touch of the traditional outfit is always a win while hitting the limelight.

While the most celebration might be just the get-together of family members due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but you still must be willing to look your best on the day.

Here are some of the ways to be dazzled for your Instagram post or to look elegant among your family and friends in your ‘slay while staying at home festive look’.

Lehenga with Shirt

A beautiful ethnic skirt with a plain shirt is simple yet elegant. You can tuck in or tie your shirt to give bold look. Match the outfits with drop earrings and matching heels or embellished jutis. It is optional to add a choker or satlada.

Shear or Long embellished jacket with palazzo pants

The long jacket of an ethnic piece or sheer material can be worn to blend with the palazzo pants. Pair with a crop top or printed, quarter sleeves and square neck blouse. Palazzo pants are comfortable and give a classy look while pairing with studded or pearl earrings. Try to pair it with a plain top and a print or embellished pants or otherwise to add elegance to your look.

Kaftans Dress

Silk or chiffon kaftans with embroidered work can give you a classic and stylish look. It will be comfortable and can pair with an elegant stud earring. You can create your own designs by wearing pants or adding jewellery and a belt. Match with a pair of jutis, heels, or ethnic sandals according to your preference.

Dhoti pants with half saree

As the Indian festival is incomplete without the traditional wear, sari always tops while dressing up for the occasions. So you can try a different yet comfortable sari wears this year. Create your own style by pairing your dhoti pants with a half saree. Wear white plain dhoti pants and a white armless crop top, then put on a bright printed saree. You can also add an embellished belt or chain around your waist to your classic look. Let down your hair on your back and wear a long drop pearl earring and you are stunning.

Otherwise, you can style your dhoti pants with a short kurta and quirky earrings to complement the simple and comfortable style.

Sharara sets

Shararas never go out of style and also perfect for a chic and fashionable style. It is comfortable to wear while you can team up with a choker and statement earrings.