Navratri 2020: Wishes and Messages to Share with Friends and Family on the Auspicious Occasion

Navratri is one of the biggest festivals in India. One of the four Navratris in a year which comes ahead of Durga Puja is known as Shardiya Navratri. It is also because it falls during autumn season or Sharad month. The nine-day auspicious festival marks the beginning of Durga Puja. It is during this time that Goddess Durga in nine-different forms arrives on Earth from her heavenly abode.

The significant and auspicious festival is to celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil. This year, due to the pandemic, celebrations might be low-key. However, the spirit of the festivities will prevail in all its glory.

As Navratri begins, here are messages, wishes and greetings you can send to your friends and family:

- May the Goddess bless you and your loved ones; wish you success and prosperity. Happy Navratri 2020!

- Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020!

- May Maa Durga empower you and your family with health, wealth, happiness and prosperity! Happy Navratri 2020!

- There's something magical about this festival. It transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light and agony into ecstasy. Maa Durga brings along with her unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

- Wish all your dreams come true during Navratri and all through the year. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri!

- May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be with you. Wishing you happiness! Happy Navratri 2020!

- Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

- Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives!

- This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di.

- With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

- This Navratri, may you get rid of all the troubles and sorrow. May your life be filled with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Let us celebrate Maa Durga and all the goodness that she represents. A very happy Navratri to you and your family.

- This Navratri, let us get inspired by Maa Durga and destroy all the evil that is within us. Let us hope and pray that the world becomes a better place for our future generations. Jai Mata Di.