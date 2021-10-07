Navratri 2021, Day 1: Date, Colour, Mata Shailputri Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Ghatasthapana, Mantras, Timings and Significance

The auspicious nine days of Navratri begins today, October 7. The Day 1 of Navratri is the Pratipada Tithi that marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. The Durga puja mostly begins with Ghatasthapana. The first form of Goddess Durga - Mata Shialputri is worshipped on Pratipada. She is also known as Hemavati, Bhavani, and Parvati. Her pictorial depiction carries a Trishul in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand.

It is said that Goddess Sati was born as Shailputri to King Himalaya after her self-immolation. Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- ‘Shail and Putri’ which means daughter of mountains. Worshipping Mata Shailputri on day 1 of Navratri brings good fortune and luck.

Navratri 2021: Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana will fall on October 7 and the auspicious muhurat will take place from 06:17 AM to 07:07 AM and 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM. Navratri 2021 Pratipada Tithi will begin at 04:34 PM on October 06 and will conclude on 01:46 PM on October 07, 2021.

Navratri 2020 Day 1 colour

This year, the Navratri Pratipada Tithi will fall on Thursday, hence, the lucky colour will be yellow.

Shailputri Vahan

According to the pictorial depiction of Mata Shailputri, she is mounted on a bull, also known as Nandi.

Shailputri Puja Vidhi

The Navratri puja begins with Ghatashthapana after which Panchopachara puja is performed. Goddess Shailputri is offered chandan, flowers, incense, an oil lamp and fruits or Prasad.

Significance of Shailputri Puja

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Shailputri governs the Moon - the provider of all fortunes, hence blesses her devotees with good fortunes.

Mata Shailputri Mantra:

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.