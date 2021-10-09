Navratri 2021, Day 3: Date, Colour, Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurat And Significance

The third day of Navratri i.e. Tritiya Tithi will be celebrated today, October 9. On this day, the third form of Goddess Durga - Chandraghanta is worshipped. She is the married form the Goddess Parvati and is known as Maa Chandraghanta as she adorns her forehead with half Chandra. She is represented with ten hands mounted on a tigress. She carries Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her four left hands and Lotus, Arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four right hands. Her fifth left hand is in Varada Mudra while her fifth right hand is in Abhaya Mudra.

Navratri 2021: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Date and Time

The Tritiya Tithi of Navratri will commence at 10:48 AM on October 8 and will continue till 07:48 AM on October 9, hence it will be observed on October 9. The auspicious muhurat to perform Maa Chandraghanta Puja will prevail from 08:48 AM to 10:15 AM and 11:45 AM to 12:31 PM.

Navratri 2020 Day 3 colour

This year, the Navratri Tritiya Tithi will fall on Saturday, hence, the lucky colour will be Grey.

Maa Chandraghanta Vahan

According to the pictorial depiction of Goddess Chandraghanta, she is mounted on a tigress.

Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi

Maa Chandrghanta puja begins with bathing her idol in kesar(saffron), gangaajal (holy water), and kewra (floral water) and placing it on a wooden table. After this, she is draped in golden-coloured clothes and offered yellow-coloured flowers, Lotus, sweets, panchamrit and mishri.

Significance of Maa Chandraghanta Puja

According to Hindu beliefs, this form of Goddess Parvati is peaceful and carries all her weapons. It is believed that the half-moon on her forehead expels all bad spirits and blesses devotees with good luck and happiness. She is also believed to govern the planet Shukra.

Maa Chandraghanta Mantra

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

