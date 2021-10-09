Navratri 2021, Day 4: Date, Colour, Goddess Kushmanda Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurat And Significance

The fourth day of Navratri i.e. Chaturthi Tithi is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of Navdurga. According to Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi and Tritiya Tithi fall on the same date that is October 9 as it will conclude before the sunrise on October 10. Goddess Kushmanda is believed to be the creator of this universe. This form of Goddess Durga is believed to reside in the centre of the Sun to balance the amount of energy and light liberated to the universe.

The Kushmanda symbolises light and energy. She is represented with eight hands, holding Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada and Kamal in the right and Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada and Chakra in the left. She is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi because of this.

Read about the date, colour, Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi, mantra, Shubh muhurat and significance

Navratri 2021: Maa Kushmanda Puja Date and Time

The Chaturthi Tithi of Navratri will prevail between 07:48 AM, October 9 to 04:55 AM, October 10. Maa Chandraghanta Puja can be performed during the Abhijit Muhurat prevailing from 11:45 AM to 12:31 PM or Amrit Kalam from 08:48 AM to 10:15 AM.

Navratri 2020 Day 4 colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri Chaturthi Tithi is Grey like Tritiya Tithi as both the days will coincide.

Maa Kushmanda Vahan

Goddess Siddhidatri rides on the lioness.

Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

Maa Chandrghanta is the married form of Goddess Durga hence it is believed to be auspicious to offer 16 Shringar Samagri like sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunari, etc during the Puja. She is also offered the bhog of halwa, malpua or curd. She also likes Bali of white pumpkin known as Kushmanda and red flowers.

Significance of Maa Kushmanda Puja

Maa Kushamanda carries a Japmala in her hand which is believed to hold the power of Siddhis. She governs the Sun and hence provides direction and energy. It is said that the devotees who worship Goddess Kushmanda are bestowed with positive energy and power.

Maa Kushmanda Mantra

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.