Navratri 2021, Day 5: Date, Colour, Goddess Skandamata Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh Muhurat And Significance

The fifth day of Navratri i.e. Panchami Tithi will fall on October 10. On this day, the fifth form of Goddess Durga- Maa Skandamata is worshipped. This name was given to Mata Parvati after she gave birth to Lord Skanda also known as Kartikeya. Maa Skandamata carries baby Murugan or Skanda in her lap. She has four hands. She can be seen holding Lotus flowers in her upper two hands, baby Murugan in one of her right hands and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra.

Skandamata is also known as Goddess Padmasana as she sits on a lotus flower. It is believed that the Goddess Skandamata governs the planet Buddha (Mercury). Read about the date, colour, Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh muhurat and significance

Navratri 2021: Maa Skandamata Puja Date and Time

The Panchami Tithi will begin at 04:55 AM, October 10 and will conclude at 02:14 AM, October 11. Maa Skandamata Puja can be performed between 11:45 AM and 12:31 PM. Ravi Yoga is also one of the most auspicious muhurat to worship Maa Skandmata. It will take place from 02:44 PM to 07:54 PM.

Navratri 2020 Day 5 colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri Panchami Tithi is Orange.

Maa Skandamata Vahan

Goddess Skandamata can be seen mounted on the ferocious lion.

Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi

Maa Skandamata Puja is performed the same way as other forms of Goddess Durga. However, apart from other usual rituals, offering a Dhanush Vana to Goddess Skandamata is considered quite auspicious.

It is said that the women who worship Maa Skandamata by offering red flowers, Shringar Samagri on the fifth day of Navratri, are blessed with a long-married life and children. One should also read the seventh chapter of Durga Saptashati Katha on the Day 5 of Navratri.

Significance of Maa Skandamata Puja

Devotees who worship this form of Goddess Parvati with utmost devotion. She is considered the Goddess of love and motherhood.

Maa Skandamata Mantra

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah॥

