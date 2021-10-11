Goddess Katyayani is worshipped as the sixth form of Navdurga on the Shashthi Tithi day of Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani to destroy the demon Mahishasura. She is believed to be the most violent form of Goddess Parvati and hence also known as the ‘warrior goddess.’ Katyayani governs the planet Brihaspati. The pictorial depiction shows her with four hands and riding on a magnificent lion. She carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. This form of Maa Parvati is called Katyayani as she was born at the home of sage Katya.

Read about the date, colour, Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Shubh muhurat and significance:

NAVRATRI 2021: MAA KATYAYANI PUJA DATE AND TIME

The Shashthi Tithi will prevail from 02:14 AM to 11:50 PM on October 11 and the day will be Somwar. The Abhijit Muhurat and Ravi yoga will take place from 11:44 AM to 12:31 PM and 12:56 PM to 06:20 AM, October 12 respectively. These muhurats are considered as the auspicious muhurat to worship Maa Katyayani.

NAVRATRI 2020 DAY 6 COLOUR

The auspicious colour for Navratri Shashthi Tithi is White.

MAA KATYAYANI VAHAN

Goddess Katyayani’s Vahana is a magnificent Lion.

MAA KATYAYANI PUJA VIDHI

Maa Katyayani is offered coconut, gangajal, kalava, roli, rice, honey, incense sticks, naivedya, ghee during the Puja. The coconut offered in the worship should be rolled in a piece of cloth and placed on kalash. Then roli, haldi and sindoor is applied to Maa Katyayani. Devotees then recite the Katyayani Mantra for hundred and eight times and offer flowers to the idol.

SIGNIFICANCE OF MAA KATYAYANI PUJA

Katyayani Devi Puja is significant for those who are facing problems in their marriage. It is said to be helpful in removing Mangalik Dosha and remove all marital issues.

MAA KATYAYANI MANTRA

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

