Navratri is one of the main festivals of Hindus. Goddess Durga’s nine forms are worshipped in the nine days of Navratri and this festival is celebrated across states in the country. As per religious beliefs Goddess Durga is considered the most powerful deity. The ten arms of the goddess have weapons and it is believed that Maa Durga protects her devotees from evil forces with these weapons. This year the Navratri celebrations began today on October 7 and will continue till October 15.

Let’s have a look at the importance of Maa Durga’s weapons:

Trishul

It is believed that the Trishul has been given by Lord Shiva to Goddess Durga. The three sharp ends of it are a symbol of ‘trigun’ or three properties of every living being on earth. The triguns are Sattva, Raja and Tama

Sudarshan Chakra

Lord Krishna’s gifted Sudarshan Chakra to Goddess Durga. It symbolises that the world is controlled by the goddess and the universe revolves around the centre of creation.

Lotus

Lotus is considered the symbol of Lord Brahma which represents knowledge. Half bloomed lotus is a symbol of the rise of spiritual consciousness in the mind of a human being.

Bow and Arrow

Bow and Arrow have been given by Pawandev and Suryadev which are a symbol of energy. Bow represents potential energy and Arrow represents kinetic energy. It also symbolises that Maa Durga only controls all the sources of energy in the universe.

Sword

Sword has been given by Lord Ganesh. It symbolises knowledge and wisdom. Sword represents the sharpness of wisdom while its shine represents knowledge.

Vajra

Indradev’s gift Vajra is the symbol of soul’s perseverance and strong resolving power. Maa Durga makes her devotees strong with indomitable self-confidence and will power.

Spear

Spear is a symbol of auspiciousness and it has been gifted by Lord Agni. It also represents fiery power. It knows the difference between right and wrong deeds.

Snake

Lord Shiva’s Snake is a symbol of consciousness and energy. It also represents the change from the lowest state of consciousness to its upper state.

Axe

An Axe and Armor has been provided to Maa Durga by Lord Vishwakarma. It is a symbol of fighting with evil and not being scared of any consequences.

