Navratri 2021: Delicacies That Will Keep You Energetic While Fasting

It is once again that time of the year, when Goddess Durga is decorated with fancy jewelled attires, flowers, bangles, and Kumkum. Yes, we are talking about Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated twice a year with great pomp and fervour across the country. Devotees wake up before dawn, take bath, and do all the preparations to welcome Goddess Durga in their homes. For nine days, she is worshipped in nine different incarnations and each signifies a distinct power.

Every year, Navratri is celebrated twice, once at the beginning of spring and the other the onset of autumn. During Navratri most people eliminate onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food from their meals. People follow a Navratri fast. As the Navratri season is all set to begin, we bring you some popular Navratri food that you must try:

Sabudana ki khichdi

Sabudana ki khichdi is an ideal meal during fasting. A small portion of khichdi can be consumed at any time of the day. Made of tapioca pearls, potatoes, peanuts, it is considered a gluten-free recipe.

Buckwheat khichdi

Another khichdi which is delicious as well as easy to prepare. Buckwheat groats, which are also known as sabut kuttu, are mixed with potatoes and peanuts for Navratri fasting. It is a wholesome meal in itself.

Sabudana thalipeeth

Are you missing pancakes, the try out Sabudana thalipeeth. Crisp and soft pancakes made with tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, ground peanuts, and spices are lip smacking delicious. In Marathi, they are referred to as upvasache thalipeeth and are also called sabudana roti in some parts.

Rajgira roti

Rajgira roti or rajgira paratha is a healthy gluten-free flatbread which goes along with any potato sabzi.

Kuttu Ka Paratha

Kuttu ki roti or paratha is one other gluten-free flatbread, you can opt for during fasting. Made with buckwheat flour and mashed potatoes, these are healthy flatbreads and are usually made during the Navratri season.

Uttapam

During Navratri, Uttapam is made from sama ke chawal, also known as vrat ke chawal flour.

Vrat Ke Aloo

Potato recipes for fasting are quite common in Indian households, especially during Navratri. Crumbled potato, Dahi Aloo, jeera aloo, and others.

Taro Root

Taro Root, known as arbi in Hindi, can be a part of several vrat recipes.

Nuts

From roasted peanuts to foxnuts, you can reside with nuts if you are looking for munchies.

Some other delicacies include, sweet potato, banana chips, farali pattie, and kheer.

