Navratri 2021: From Dholi Taro to Shubhaarambh, Bollywood Songs That are Perfect to Groove to This Navratri; Watch Videos

Garba is a fun folk dance, with its origins in Gujarat, performed during the Navratri festival. The songs of this dance form revolve around the theme of Goddess Durga. While in India, it is common to play popular dance songs during festivals and events, the feeling of grooving during the Navratri is very special.

Bollywood has offered many popular foot-tapping numbers over the years. The songs don’t fail to make an impact during the festival season and are a hot favourite of masses. As the Navratri season nears, it is time to refresh the beats to your dance playlist. Here are a few groovy folk numbers that have gained immense popularity over the years.

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje

This energetic, high on beats, song from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, is one of the must songs to perform garba. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s hit dance number during the festival season is the top on the list after decades. The track instantly sets you in motion and people still enjoy dancing to it.

Odhni Odhu

Sung by the country’s very own dandiya and garba queen, Falguni Pathak, the song completes the festival. Navratri has never been the same since we heard the tunes of this special number. The popular track is perfect to dance the dandiya night away. The song from the Sangat album was sung by Rajendra Pathak alongside Falguni.

Chogada

The peppy track from Loveyatri saw Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain bring the Gujarati vibe and dancing to its tune. The catchy song became an instant hit among dance lovers to groove on. The beats and the overall spirit of the song never fails to strike the right chord with the crowd.

Shubhaarambh

The song from Kai Po Che features Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri performing garba at a function. Rendered by Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak,this song is played every year during the festival. The Gujarati beats in the song are a bonus and people just cannot resist dancing to it.

Nagada Sang Dhol

The hit foot-tapping number from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is already in the playlist of many disc jockeys.

The track sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir is one of the most perfect dandiya dance numbers and a must-play during Navratri.

