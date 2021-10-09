Navratri 2021: Here's You Can Look Stylish and Slim in Traditional Attire

The nine auspicious and holy days of Navratri are here. And they are not just about worshipping and fasting but also about dressing up in your best traditional attire.

For women and girls, saris, suits and lehengas are the first options for Navratri. But the problem with many is that they look healthier in Indian outfits. The reason for this can be a lack in your styling. If you carry them in the right way, you can look slim and fit even in an Indian dress. So, let’s find out how you can look slim and stylish in Indian attire during Navratri.

1. Take care of prints: If you want to look slim, you should opt for clothes with small prints. Small prints dresses will make you look beautiful and slim. So, always keep in mind to choose small prints while buying a printed saree, lehenga, kurta, or suit.

2. Try Shapewear: Try to wear shapewear or body shaper underneath your dress. It can help slim down your stomach, thighs, and even rear too. Shapewear helps in giving the perfect shape to your body.

3. Choose the Color Carefully: While light colours make you look bulky and weighty by highlighting your flab, clothes in dark colours hide them and give you a slim look.

4. Fabric Selection: If you are plus size, go for lighter fabrics like crepe, satin, chiffon or georgette. And, if you are thinking of wearing silk, choose lightweight silk only. Avoid fabrics like Lycra or Spandex.

5. Wear Vertical Stripes: To look slim and tall, wear clothes with vertical stripes. Try to avoid clothes with horizontal stripes, as they might make you look shorter and fatter.

6. Anarkali is the Best: Anarkali suits are always in trend and also make the body look slim. You can carry it on any Occasion. Apart from this, A-line kurta is also a good option.

7. Avoid These Clothes: If you want to look slim then avoid sarees, kurtas, suits, etc. with frills.

8. Long Sleeve Blouse: If you are wearing a sari or lehenga, then wear a blouse that has long sleeves. This will make you look slim.

