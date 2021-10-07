One of the most loved festivals on the calendar, Navratri is celebrated with much aplomb in several parts of the country. If you haven’t felt the festive cheer yet, wait for the festive season to intensify as the year progresses. First up on the charts is Navratri which means nine nights of getting dressed up, dance nights and more. This week calls for an upgrade in your wardrobe. Be sure to get your A-game when it comes to fashion as things get competitive on the dance floor. This time of the year is when people wait to dress up in their fineries and get on the dance floor.

Picking an outfit for Navratri celebrations has three requisites - colourful, statement-making, and fuss-free. Scroll ahead for the best style options to hold you in good stead during the nine days of the festivities:

WOMEN

1. If you wish to go with the preferred hue for the celebrations that is bright red, opt for a sharara set decked with gota patti work. Think colour blocked kurta also. If you want a traditional but off-beat category, invest in an ivory kurta with cape or printed kurta featuring an uneven hemline.

2. Appropriate accessories are a must. Don’t be a creature of habit, step outside of your comfort zone by choosing some stellar add-ons. Your ensemble can look twice as awesome with a pair of chaandbalis or floral earrings featuring pearl detailing.

3. Juttis and metallic flats definitely make a winning choice when it comes to footwear. You don’t want to spend time fixing your outfit or shoes while dancing. So the right choice of footwear will help you dance the night away.

4. Twirl-worthy lehengas and also lehengas without dupattas make for an interesting take on festive ethnic wear. Blend elegance and drama for a sure sartorial win. Think mirrorwork lehengas or go bold with unconventional colours. Adding a touch of tradition with bandhani or multi-coloured lehenga serves the right mix of current trends and age-old customs.

MEN

Why should women have all the fun with fashion. All you men, need to check how much you have invested in ethnic wear and no better time to go all out. The great part about traditional looks for men is its universal appeal. Here is how you can update your ethnic wear closet this season with a strong modern edge:

1. For traditional occasions, add a touch of regal to your look with a printed silk kurta. Pair it up with churidar, jeans and suede wingtips. A slim dark blazer as well as formal leather correspondents work great if looking for a slightly different look, layer it over a striped or ethnic-print T-shirt.

2. Think of a dark, well-cut sherwani. Tone-on-tone textured styles over overly-embellished ones. Are highly recommended. Alternatively, your sherwani can double up as a long coat. Finish the look with leather shoes or throw it over T-shirts or jeans.

3. Classic black is a mainstay in case of formal outings but informal occasions give you the chance to flaunt newer styles with detailing like tucks and contrasting trims. Remember that silk kerchief suits in the welt pocket and is the perfect addition to the evening suit.

