The beautiful part of the festive season is that everyone in the family, from the youngest to the oldest, wants to be a part of the festive spirit. With Navratri already here, the festival of lights is approaching soon that comes with a lot to prepare for. You may be intending to purchase a number of decoration items that are accessible in the market at a premium price. But why spend extra when you can make something yourself?

Read: Happy Navratri 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

So, while you’re still searching for the impressive Navratri decor that will make brighten your home, here are some DIY Navratri décor ideas for you.

Handmade lanterns and lights

Let there be light, fill your home with comforting lighting, and keep the bad at away. Because lights bring optimism into your life, you may create some nice lamps, which will not only save you money but will also highlight your artistic sensibility.

DIY Candles

These candles can help you create a festive mood in your home. You may set the candles everywhere in your home and utilise them for any occasion. These candles are a modern take on traditional Diyas. You may also utilise it for the Puja.

Pandal at home

This is one of the simplest methods for adorning your house and the worship place of your home. creating a DIY pandal at home is very easy. It is simple to create and inexpensive, as it is made mostly from flowers and discarded fabric or coloured paper. You may add your own flair to make it seem even better.

Earthen pots for extra charm

Ethnic and sustainable clay pots, available in a range of forms, sizes, and designs, are ideal for ethnic-themed décor. No puja is complete without a traditional pot in your puja room, which can be decorated with glittering laces, studs/beads, and small mirrors, as well as clay vases in a variety of long, narrow, round, square, or other shapes.

Garlands and Toran

A toran at your front door adds a festive touch to your celebrations. You may make a classic toran out of marigolds and mango leaves, or you can make whatever unique design you choose. To make the traditional toran, string the mango leaves through the stalk to the leaf with strong rope. For a more vivid appearance, intertwine the leaves with the marigolds.

Rangoli

A rangoli is an excellent method to spread positive energy around your home. Rangoli’s colour is a prayer for joy, harmony, and riches for all the components in the design’s proximity. You may simply make a lovely rangoli at home. Use diyas, flowers, LED lights, and a variety of colours in your rangoli to stand out from the crowd.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.