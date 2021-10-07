Navratri 2021: Street Food One Must Have if They are in Kolkata During Durga Puja; See Photos

Kolkata is considered a paradise for food lovers. From quick snacks to wholesome meals, a large variety of food items are sold by the roadside every day. During Durga Puja in Kolkata, people go pandal-hopping to observe the artistry of the craftsmen in the countless idols of goddess Durga, inside colourful bamboo-made temporary shelters. The multitudes of street food vendors cater to such pandal-hoppers looking to grab a quick bite. Below, we take a look at five street foods that are a must-have during Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Ghugni

It is a common sight all over Kolkata to see vendors in their wood carts, preparing a yellow, chickpea curry in a large container and serving it hot to passersby during the Durga Puja holidays. This curry is cooked with turmeric, ginger and chillies and served with finely chopped onions, ground spices and lime juice.

Rolls

Kolkata is famous for egg rolls sold in small shops on almost every major street in cities and towns. During the Durga Puja holidays, makeshift egg roll stalls can be found on almost every nook and cranny of the city. Egg rolls are made by frying Paratha dough with cracked eggs. The egg Paratha is then rolled up with a stuffing of chopped onions, chilli slices, tomato sauce and lime juice.

Vegetable chop

Locals swear by these fried fritters every day, stuffed with an assortment of vegetables and cooked with an outer layer of flour and biscuit dust. During the Durga Puja festival, many roadside shops are seen serving vegetable chop with a smattering of rock salt and fresh salad.

Biryani

This spicy, aromatic rice dish, usually cooked with meat and spices is one of the most popular foods among the Bengali youth. Countless vendors, restaurants can be seen selling Biryani during Durga Puja.

Mughlai Paratha

Another Mughal dish, the Mughlai Paratha is believed to have originated in Bengal itself. It is a deep-fried egg flatbread that is cut into rectangular pieces and served.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.