Navratri 2021: The Origins of Maa Durga's Lion Ride. All You Need to Know

The Navratri festival starts on October 7 this year. During the nine-day festivities, devotees worship nine different forms of goddess Durga. People also fast on these days to please and seek the blessings of Maa Durga. Goddess Durga is one of the most revered deities among Hind believers. She is considered a symbol of strength, protection, courage, destruction and motherhood. In almost all of her portraits, Maa Durga is seen riding a lion.

Lion is the ‘vahana’ or vehicle of Maa Durga. The animal also represents the power of Maa Durga. But do you know the origins of the wild animal becoming Goddess Durga’s ride?

According to Hindu mythology, almost every deity has been assigned a vehicle. Lord Shiva’s vehicle is Nandi - a bull, and Lord Ganesha’s ride is Mushak - a mouse.

How lion became Maa Durga’s ride:

According to religious beliefs, once Lord Shiva sat for meditation and remained in the meditative state for eternity. Goddess Parvati, who had once taken the form of goddess Durga, waited for Lord Shiva’s return but he remained austere. Maa Parvati then left the Kailash mountain and went to a dense forest for penance. As she went into deep meditation, a hungry lion approached her.

The lion tried to attack Maa Parvati but failed to penetrate the protective layer around her. The lion then waited for Maa Parvati to come out of her meditative state. Meanwhile, Lord Shiva was pleased with Maa Parvati’s penance and arrived in the dense forest to take her back.

When Maa Parvati woke up, she found a lion waiting for her. Through her powers, she realised that the lion wanted to eat her, but waited for her to come out of her meditative state. Maa Parvati, who also possesses motherly tendencies, felt pity for the lion and took the animal with her. Since that day, the lion has remained her ride.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on common knowledge. News18 does not confirm the same.

