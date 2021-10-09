Navratri 2021: Try This Mouthwatering Kesari Potato Halwa With Silken Pistachio Rabdi, See Recipe

The Navrati season has commenced and is being observed with much pomp and grandeur. During the 9-day festival, Hindu devotees worship Maa Durga in various forms and commemorate the victory of good over evil. Each day, one avatar of Durga is worshipped. The nine avatars are namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Day 2 of Navratri is devoted to the second form Durga, which is Goddess Brahmacharini.

Navratri is also known for its mouth-watering delicacies. If you are craving a dessert during your fasts, here’s an easy vrat-friendly recipe which you can whip in just an hour. It is the - kesari potato halwa with silken pistachio rabdi.

Ingredients for Potato Halwa:

Potatoes 200gms

Coconut Milk 100ml

Sugar 150gms

Cardamom Powder 2-3gms

Almond 10gms

Cashew 10gms

Pistachio 10gms

Resins 10gms

Saffron 8-10 threads

Ghee - 2 tbsp

Rice bran oil 50 ml

Ingredients for Silken Pistachio Rabri:

Milk 250ml

Sugar 30gms

Cardamom Powder 2gms

Pistachio 30gms

Condensed milk 15gms

Once the ingredients are ready, we move to the recipe. It is suggested to prepare the Silken Pistachio Rabri first as it will take time to cool down.

Step 1: Take milk and boil it till it is reduced to half. Keep on stirring it.

Step 2: Once the milk is reduced to half, add sugar, condensed milk, and cardamom. Now, keep the flames on till its consistency is not reduced to a thick paste. (It will take roughly 20 minutes)

Step 3: Add boiled pistachio paste in the thick paste and cook for 5 minutes. Now, let it cool.

How to make the Kesari Potato Halwa:

Step 1: Take the potatoes, wash it, and prick it using a fork. Boil them and keep checking. On the other hand, soak saffron strands in coconut milk.

Step 2: Once potatoes are done, strain the water and allow them to cool. Peel the skin and make sure that the potatoes don’t contain any excess water.

Step 3: After peeling the potatoes, put them in a bow and mash it well using a potato masher. Use your hands (mainly fingers) to knead it like dough and break the small lumps.

Step 4: In a size frying pan, heat about half of the oil and sauté the mashed potato for 10 minutes. Keep stirring it on medium heat so that the potatoes don’t get stuck to the pan.

Step 5: Add the saffron soaked coconut milk to the potatoes and keep stirring. Now, add sugar. Once the sugar starts to melt, you will get a tomato soup like consistency mixture.

Step 6: Stir in the cardamom powder and slowly add the remaining oil slowly.

Step 7: Keep mixing the halwa until the ghee separates. It will take 10 odd minutes.

Step 8: Once the ghee is separated, empty the halwa in a bowl. Heat oil and fry the cashew nuts, almond slivers and pistachios (lightly until golden brown). It will work as the garnish for the halwa.

Serve the Kesari potato halwa with silken pistachio rabdi, and we bet you it will be delicious.

