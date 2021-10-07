Navratri 2021: Watch, 6 Heartwarming Devotional Songs, Bhajans to Celebrate the Festival

Festivals are incomplete without songs. The rhythmic beats of the ‘bhakti geet’ have a way to make people happier as they uplift the mood and seamlessly set the tone for any delightful occasion. Amid the Navratri 2021 celebrations, here are 6 soothing, devotional songs/bhajans that you can listen to and have a great time during the puja:

Ambe tu hai Jagadambe

A mesmerizing devotional song sung by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha, it’s an ideal song to celebrate this festive season. His mellifluous voice renders this bhajan, beautifully and exudes the divinity.

O aye tere bhawan

A must-listen devotional song in the sonorous voice of Anuradha Paudwal and Sonu Nigam, this song is from the Jai Maa Vaishno Devi album. It resonates perfectly with the festive spirit.

Thumak Chalat Ram Chandra

Wonderfully sung by one of the finest singers of this country, Lata Mangeshkar, this song is spellbinding. Be it Navratri, Diwali, or Ram Navami, this song never ceases to amaze devotees or listeners as it is touches the soul.

Ai giri Nandini

This devotional song with its upbeat rhythm reinforces a strength and energy in listeners. Amplify your emotions with this spiritual song. This Durga stotram is sung by Rajalakshmee Sanjay.

Bhay Prakat Kripala

A heartwarming rendition by the great Jagjit Singh, this bhajan is a very popular one. It’s a beautiful and happy bhakti geet on Ramchandra and a must-listen.

Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari

Talking about devotional songs, and not mentioning one of the most popular Bollywood songs would be inappropriate. This heart touching song by Jaspal Singh from the movie Geet Gaata Chal went on to become everyone’s favourite, and a must-watch during religious occasions at homes.

This year may your festive season become all the more joyous and fun-filled with these soulful bhajans.

