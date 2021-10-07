Navratri 2021: What Should Pregnant Ladies Eat During Navratri Fasting?

Eating habits should always be in check, but during pregnancy, it is very crucial to take a little extra care of what you eat. A healthy diet and eating in small intervals are recommended for a healthy growth of the baby. Eating in small intervals further maintains the blood sugar level and provides the baby with all nutrients at regular intervals. Pregnant women should not even consider fasting or include a long gap between two meals. However, if you want to fast during Navratri be extremely careful as it will affect not only your health but your baby’s health too. Pregnant women, who have ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure, anaemia, should avoid fasting as it could lead to complications.

Apart from this, fasting during Navratri is not that hard as it allows the consumption of various healthy foods at regular intervals. Intake of carbohydrates are essential during pregnancy as they play a vital role in our growth system. Carbs not only provide energy to muscles and the brain but can also effectively help to provide essential nutrients, build the desired body, and accelerate fitness goals.

It is very important to pick appropriate carbs as per your body. There are two kinds of carbs, fast and slow. Where fast carbs have high GI and they release energy at a much higher pace, slow carbs have a low GI, hence, they release energy slowly into the body.

Fast carbs include processed foods like bread, sugars, starchy vegetables, fruit juices, which often make you feel hungry and add to weight gain issues, while slow carbs are whole grains, seeds and nuts, beans and legumes, vegetables, which help to maintain a “satisfied" feeling.

Pregnant women should make sure that they take the right kind of carbohydrates, proteins, minerals and vitamins from different sources, which are healthy, rather than munching on processed foods.

Take high carbohydrates like potatoes and sabudana and pair them with fibrous vegetables like cabbage, spinach, tomatoes, capsicum. Instead of deep-frying, try to bake, roast, or grill the veggies.

Kuttu is a brilliant combination of carbohydrates and protein. It is also rich in proteins, B-complex vitamins and minerals. Make chapatti of kuttu instead of gorging on puris. Samak rice is also quite healthy and provides you with required energy and nutrients.

Pregnant women should avoid puris, sabudana vada, potato chips, and other delicacies. Instead, they should opt for roasted makhana or a mixture of nuts.

