Navratri 2022: Bollywood Celebrity Looks That Will Help You Plan Your Festive Wardrobe

NAVRATRI 2022: Festivals have their own charm and significance. We celebrate it with utmost zeal and excitement. The houses are decorated and delicious meals are prepared. Festivals are the times when people deck up in traditional fashionable clothes. And, now we have Navratri knocking at our doors.

Navratri celebrations starts on September 26 and will end on October 4. It will be followed by Dussehra on October 5. The day is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over King Ravana. To look handsome as ever, here are a few fashion statements that you can sport this festive season from Bollywood hunks’ wardrobe.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh known for sartorial fashion choices looks handsome in the ethnic look. The actor donned a white kurta pyjama sets. He layered his ensemble le with a navy blue Nehru coat to accentuate his look. He paired up the look with brown shoes.

RajKummar Rao

This look is simple yet perfect for the festive mood if you don’t want to go overboard. RajKummar Rao looks dapper in the buttoned-up mustard kurta. He completed his look with white pants. He rounded up his look with lighter shades of Rajasthani Mojris.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor looks dashing in this off-white outfit. For the day, Shahid opted to wear an off-white kurta with a matching scarf. The kurta has a little work on it. He paired the kurta with white pants and brown velvet boots.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in this black kurta. The kurta has white thread work done in the neck and arms area. The outfit is giving a festive vibe.

Varun Dhawan

If you want to go big and bling it up for this festival, you can take some tips with this outfit. Varun Dhawan is looking dynamic in this outfit. He wore a black kurta with golden gotta Patti on the middle. He carried a heavy work dupatta matching his outfit.

