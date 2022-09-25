Navratri 2022 Day 1: Date, Ghatsthapna, Colour, Mata Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022 DAY 1: The auspicious 9-day festivities of Sharadiya Navratri will begin on September 26. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and falls during the onset of autumn or Sharad in the month of Ashwin, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), and hence the name. Day 1 of Navratri is Pratipada Tithi which marks the arrival of the Goddess. On the first day, Mata Shailputri is worshipped. She is also known as Hemavati and Parvati.

It is said that Goddess Sati after her self-immolation was born as Shailputri to King Himalaya. The name Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- Shail meaning mountain and Putri meaning daughter, daughter of mountains. She is depicted with two hands, Trishul in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left hand.

Kalash or Ghatsthapna:

To mark the beginning of the 9-day festival, Ghatsthapna is done. It is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. The Kalash Sthapna or Ghatsthapna will fall on September 26 and the auspicious muhurat will take place from 06:11 AM to 07:51 AM and the Ghatsthapna Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM. Navratri 2022 Pratipada Tithi will begin at 03:23 AM on Sep 26, 2022, and conclude at 03:08 AM on Sep 27, 2022.

Day 1 Colour: White

The colour white denotes purity and innocence. The colour signifies peace and calmness

Shailputri Vahan:

She is also known as Vrisharudha as her mount is a bull.

Shailputri Puja Vidhi:

The festival begins with Ghatsthapna followed by Panchopachara Puja. Goddess Shailputri is offered an oil lamp, incense sticks, flowers, fruits, and sweets.

Significance of Shailputri Puja:

Devotees worship Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navaratri and seek blessings for the well being of the family.

Mata Shailputri Mantra:

“Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah”.

Bhog to offer to Maa Shailputri:

On Day 1 of Navratri, offer the prasad made of Desi Ghee.

