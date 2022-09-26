Navratri 2022 Day 1 WHITE: Ace Ethnic Wear like Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Hina Khan

NAVRATRI 2022: The festival of Navratri honours both colour and life. Over the course of a nine-day Hindu celebration, worshipers shower their love on the Goddess Durga. Colours play a vital role during Navratri and are considered lucky. White is the Navratri colour for Day 1 celebrations. On the first day of Sharad Navratri, people must wear white while they worship Maa Shailputri in order to adhere to the customs.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

Some women opt to celebrate the nine nights in style by donning sarees, while others stick to classic suits. Since fashion trends are constantly evolving, you definitely don’t want to appear dated during Navratri.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022 Day 1: Date, Ghatsthapna, Colour, Mata Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

Take inspiration from these gorgeous actresses who are always up with their fashion statement for your day 1 outfit.

Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, a true fashionista, looked stunning in an all-white lehenga ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. This Navratri you can too choose a richly embroidered gown with tone-on-tone thread embroidery all around. The blouse, which had a plunging neckline and a backless design added glam to the outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor

Despite the fact that Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her acting debut, she has already established herself as a great fashionista. She wore a plain white saree but added glitz to it with a halter-neck blingy top. Her mang tikka and a simple set of studs give a perfect for this Navratri.

Alia Bhatt

Gangu’s Navratri slays are on point. You won’t be disappointed if you go all white like Alia Bhatt. You’ll sparkle like a diamond in a white saree and red roses in your open-flowing hair.

IN PICS: Navratri 2022: Take Cues From These Bollywood Divas to Rock the Nine Colours

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress oozes festive vibes in a straightforward yet trendy upgrade of the six yards while donning a chic white sequin saree. She completed her ensemble by wearing a matching sensual bralette blouse with a plunging neckline that gave it more oomph.

Hina Khan

Want to go subtle yet fashionable for your Navratri look? Hina is here to help. She accessorized her stylish kurta with oxidized jewellery to make it the ideal choice for festive gatherings.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here