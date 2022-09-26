Navratri 2022 Day 2: Date, Colour, Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: The nine-day festival Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. Navratri is observed twice a year, in spring and autumn. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in spring. Sharad Navratri, on the other hand, is observed in autumn. On Sharad Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga.

This year, Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4, in Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

On the second day of Navratri, the second form of Navdurga, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped. She adorns a peaceful and pleasant look in white clothes. She holds a japa mala (string of beads) in one hand and a Kamandal, a traditional water pot in another hand. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Brahmacharini pursued penance to appease Lord Shiva.

Watch Maa Brahmacharini Video Tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Earlier:

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Date and Muhurat

The second day of Navratri will be marked on September 27. According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect from 3:08 AM on September 27 to 2:28 AM on September 28.

Navratri 2022 Day 2 Colour: Red

Red is associated with fierce nature and rage.

Mantra

Om Dadhana Karapadmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah ॥

Significance

It is believed that the individuals who worship Maa Brahmacharini are granted peace and happiness. She is said to control Lord Mangal, the controller of fortunes, and provides her followers with wisdom and happiness.

Puja Vidhi

On this day, the devotees wake up early to be present for the morning puja. They’re expected to wear fresh and clean clothes for the puja. The idol of Goddess Brahmacharini is dipped in honey and milk and finally, vermillion is applied to the forehead of the idol. Devotees offer flowers, sandalwood, milk, rice, curd, and honey to the Goddess Brahmacharini during the puja. She is worshipped with Hibiscus and white Lotus flowers during the pooja.

Bhog to offer to Goddess Brahmacharini:

On Day 2 of Navratri, offer prasad of sugar.

