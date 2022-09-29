Navratri 2022 Day 5: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: Maa Skandamata, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the fifth day of the festival of Navratri. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Skandamata rides on a lion and she has four hands. In one hand she holds the infant form of her son Lord Skanda and her other hand is in Abhaymudra, which dispels all fears. In her two other hands she holds lotus flowers. Skandamata derives her name as she is the mother of Lord Skanda, the warrior god who is also known as Kartiykeya and Murugan.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

The fifth form of Navdurga, the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri, Goddess Skandamata is known for blessing her devotees with power, prosperity and salvation. This year Goddess Skandamata will be worshipped on September 30.

Watch Maa Skandamata Video Tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Earlier:

Navratri Day 5: Puja Vidhi

Devotees take an early morning bath and wear yellow clothes on the 5th day of Navratri. Yellow-colored clothes are donned as it stands for optimism, good health, positivity and happiness. Then worshippers install the idol of the Goddess on a chowki and offer her yellow flowers, Gangajal, kumkum and ghee.

Navratri Day 5 Colour: Green

The colour of the day green symbolises nature, growth and energy.

Navratri Day 5: Mantra

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah

Navratri Day 5: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurt will be from 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM whereas the Amrit Kalam will appear from 6:18 PM to 7:51 PM. Vijaya Muhurt on the other hand will be occurring between 2:10 PM and 2:58 PM.

Navratri Day 5: Bhog

Skandamata is offered with bananas in bhog. A few devotees also prepare different delicacies with bananas to please the Goddess.

Navratri Day 5: Significance

It is believed that those who worship Maa Skandamata with complete devotion, she blesses them with happiness, prosperity and power.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here