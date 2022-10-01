Navratri 2022 Day 7: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: It is that time of the year again when Hindu devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga with much zeal and zest during the festivities of Navratri. This festival is celebrated twice a year, the first one is known as Chaitra Navratri which falls in March-April. The one we celebrate in the months of September and October is called the Sharad Navratri. This year, the Sharad Navratri commenced on September 26, during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin.

ALSO READ: Happy Navratri 2022: Best Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Shardiya Navratri

On the 7th day of Navratri, the seventh incarnation of the goddess Durga, Maa Kaalratri is worshipped. Maa Kaalratri, also referred to as Goddess Shubhankari, is portrayed as a destructive form of the goddess because of her dark black appearance, unkempt hair, three eyes, and four hands in the Abhaya and Varada mudras. In her left hands, she is holding her astras.

Watch Maa Kaalratri Video Tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Earlier:

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

The seventh day of Navratri will be marked on October 2, during the Saptami Tithi. According to the Drik Panchang, the Saptami Tithi will be in effect from 7:16 PM on October 1 to 5:17 PM on October 2.

Navratri 2022 Day 7 Colour: Orange

Orange colour symbolises brightness, knowledge and tranquillity.

Mantra:

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Significance:

Maa Kaalratri is regarded as a divine luminary and an unending wellspring of knowledge. It is believed that she rules the planet Shani. Hence, those who worship Maa Kaalratri on this day are said to have good fortune as well as wisdom.

Puja Vidhi and bhog for Maa Kalaratri:

Performing Navgraha Puja on this day is deemed particularly auspicious. The adherents perform the puja with rice, bhog, flowers, incense sticks, ganga jal, dry fruits and panchamrita. Jasmine which blooms at night is Maa Kaalratri’s favourite flower, thus, to appease the goddess, jasmine is offered to her during the puja.

Jaggery or anything made of jaggery is offered to Maa Kaalratri as prasad. On Saptami night, devotees also do the sringar puja, in which they present items used in day-to-day cosmetics in a set of two. The items are split into two sets, one set is later given in the temples, and the other set is kept by the adherents as a form of prasad.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here