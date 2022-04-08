Navratri 2022 Day 7: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat and Aarti of Maa Kalratri

On Day 7 of Navratri (Maha Saptami), devotees worship the seventh form of Goddess Durga — Goddess Kalratri as well as Goddess Saraswati. As per Hindu mythologies, on Maha Saptami (7th day) Goddess Parvati removed her outer golden skin and transformed into the fiercest form to destroy demons named Shumbha and Nishumbha.

The goddess is believed to demolish ignorance and darkness from the universe. This pictorial avatar of Maa Parvati shows her in a destructive form due to her dark black, dishevelled hair, three eyes and four hands positioned in Abhaya and Varada mudra. In her left hand, she carries a sword and an iron hook. She is also referred to as Goddess Shubhankari.

On an auspicious day, here’s the worship method, mantra, muhurta, and aarti of Goddess Kalratri.

According to Maa Kalratri Puja Muhurta

Panchang, the Saptami date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month started at 08:32 pm on Thursday, April 7, and will end at 11:05 pm tonight.

Today Shobhan Yoga is till 10:31 am. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is from 01:43 am late night till 06:02 am the next day on 9 April. The auspicious time of this day is from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm.

Maa Kalratri Puja Mantra

Om Devi Kalratriye Namah

Maa Kalratri Prayer Mantra

Ekveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita.

Lambosthi karnikakarni oiled body

Vampadollasalloh Latakantakabhushana.

Vardhan Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalratrirbhyankari॥

Pooja Vidhi

Remember Goddess Kalratri in the morning on Maha Saptami. Offer her flowers, fruits, akshat, scent, incense, lamp, etc. If possible, offer Raatrani flowers.

Offer pudding and jaggery to the mother, and recite the prayer and mantra of Goddess Kalratri. In the end, perform the aarti of Goddess Kalratri.

Aarti of Goddess Kalratri

Kalratri Jai-Jai-Mahakali.

The saviour from the mouth of time.

The name of the evil fighter is yours.

Mahachandi is your avatar.

All over earth and sky.

Mahakali is your spread.

Khadga keeper.

Tasting the blood of the wicked.

Calcutta is your place.

I will see your sight everywhere.

All gods, all-male, and female.

Villages praise you all.

Raktdanta and Annapurna.

If you please, no one suffers.

Don’t worry about the disease.

Neither sorrow nor trouble is heavy.

Never hurt him.

Whom Mahakali Maa saved.

You also say with devotional love.

Kaalratri Maa Teri Jai.

