Navratri 2022 Day 8: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantra, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2022: The 8th day of Navratri is observed as Ashtami Tithi or Mahashtami Vrat. The 8th form of Navdurga- Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped today. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Shailputri was extremely beautiful and had a fair complexion at the age of 16. Due to her fair skin complexion, she came to be known as Goddess Mahagauri. She is also compared with the conch, the Moon, and the white flower of Kunda. The mount of Goddess Mahagauri and Goddess Shailputri is a bull and therefore they are known as Vrisharudha.

Goddess Mahagauri is depicted with four hands, carrying a Trishul in one right hand and keeping Abhaya Mudra in the second right hand. She has a Damaru in one left hand and keeps the second left hand in Varada Mudra.

Watch Maa Mahagauri Video Tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Earlier:

MAHAGAURI PUJA DATE AND TIME

The Durga Ashtami will begin at 06:47 PM on October 02 and conclude at 04:37 PM on October 03. The timings for Sandhi Puja are from 04:13 PM to 05:01 PM.

If you want to do Saraswati Pradhan Puja, the timing for Purva Ashadha Puja Muhurat is from 07:31 AM to 01:09 PM on October 03.

Navratri 2022 Day 8 Colour: Peacock Green

The auspicious colour for Navratri Ashtami Tithi is Peacock Green.

MAHAGAURI VAHANA

The mount of Goddess Mahagauri is a bull.

MAHAGAURI PUJA VIDHI

Maha Durgashtami is the second day and one of the most important days of Durga Puja. Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Nine small pots are installed and nine Shaktis of Durga are invoked during the Puja. People also perform Kumari Puja on this day. The auspicious Sandhi Puja also falls on Maha Ashtami. The auspicious time to perform Sandhi Puja is during the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi.

SIGNIFICANCE OF MAHAGAURI PUJA

It is believed that Mahagauri Puja forgives all the sins of devotees. Goddess Mahagauri symbolizes purity, peace, and serenity.

MAHAGAURI MANTRA

“Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah”.

NAVRATRI DAY 8: BHOG

Coconut is offered to Maa Mahagauri on the eight day of Navratri

