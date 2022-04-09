CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka#UkraineWar
Home » News » Lifestyle » Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat and Aarti of Maa Mahagauri
1-MIN READ

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Muhurat and Aarti of Maa Mahagauri

The auspicious time of Durgashtami day is from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm.

The auspicious time of Durgashtami day is from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm.

On this day, devotees worship the eighth form of Goddess Durga.

Lifestyle Desk

Maha Ashtami or the eighth day is considered to be one of the most important days during the Navratri. On this day, devotees worship the eighth form of Goddess Durga – Goddess Mahagauri. On this auspicious day, here’s the Puja vidhi, mantra, muhurta, and aarti of Goddess Mahagauri.

ALSO READ: Happy Durga Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Chaitra Navratri

According to the Goddess Mahagauri Puja Muhurat Panchang, Chaitra Shukla Ashtami Tithi began on April 8 at 11:05 pm and will remain till 01:23 late tonight.

On this day, Sukarma Yoga will start at 11:25 am, while Ravi Yoga will start from 03:31 am on 10 April and will remain till 06:01 am. The auspicious time of Durgashtami day is from 11:58 am to 12:48 pm.

RELATED NEWS

ALSO READ: Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share 

Pooja Vidhi

Offer vermilion, Akshat, flowers, fruits, sweets, incense, scent, and lamp to the mother. Goddess Mahagauri is pleased by offering sweets or other food items made of coconut. During this, chant the mantras of the mother, and to conclude perform aarti with a lamp of ghee.

Advertisement

After Pooja

As part of Ashtami puja, nine pots are kept as nine forms of the Goddess. On this day many also worship little girls and offer them food during Kumari Puja. After the meal, bid the girls farewell happily by offering Dakshina gifts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags
first published:April 09, 2022, 11:12 IST